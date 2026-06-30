Pikachu with durian? Pokemon Center Singapore is back with exclusive merchandise

The wait is finally over for Pokemon fans in Singapore!

Pokemon Center Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport will reopen on Wednesday (July 1) following a three-month revamp.

The store will offer a variety of exclusive merchandise with local themed-designs to celebrate its refreshed look, Pokemon Singapore said in a media release on Monday.

The 20 items will be rolled out in two waves.

The first wave, launching at the store's grand reopening on July 1, includes items such as postcards, clear folders and magnets featuring Pokémon in front of iconic Singaporean landmarks, a plush toy of Pikachu holding a durian as well as a kopi cup and saucer set.

These items will showcase Pokemon Center Singapore's new mascot Solgaleo — which sports a majestic, sun-like mane befitting the Lion City.

The second wave of Singapore-exclusive items will go on sale on Aug 7. Amongst them will be adorable plush bag charms ($23) of Pikachu holding a cup of kopi, pandan cake and a durian.

In addition to the exclusive merchandise, the revamped Pokemon Center Singapore also reflects the nation's heritage.

Upon entering the store, visitors will be greeted by a large statue of Solgaleo alongside a smaller one of Pikachu standing against a backdrop of uniquely Singaporean sights such as shophouses.

The store's shelves and interior elements also feature design elements inspired by traditional architecture and local food court culture.

The newly transformed Pokemon Center Singapore also has an ocean-themed space that can host video game and trading card events for fans to mingle.

If you're planning to visit the store during its opening week, do note that entry from July 1 to 5 require advanced reservations from 10am to 1pm, and same-day queue entry tickets after 1pm.

While the advanced store visit application period has concluded, visitors can try to nab same-day queue entry tickets which will be distributed on-site from 8.30am daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pokemon Center Singapore is the world's first permanent Pokemon Center outside of Japan.

This is its biggest makeover since it first opened at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com