Pokemon fans, Sentosa is hosting a dance parade with larger-than-life Eevees, but you have to register first

If you're a massive Pokemon fan who has gotta catch 'em all, you had better mark your calendars because Sentosa is is hosting several adorable Eevee-themed events.

The activities will take place from Dec 10, 2021 to Feb 20, 2022 at Palawan Green and includes dance parades as well as a digital adventure hunt.

Dance parades

The first round of dance parades will take place from Dec 10 to 12 and Dec 17 to 19, at 7pm and 8.30pm. Here, you can watch 15 adorable, human-sized Eevees perform for you.

The second round of parades will be held between Jan 29 and Feb 20 next year, on Saturdays and Sundays at 8pm. Catch the mascots in special ponchos representing the different Eevee evolutions.

If you're a Sentosa Islander member, you'd be glad to know that you can beat the crowd and catch a preview session of the dance parades on Dec 9.

PHOTO: Sentosa

However, before you rush down in your Pokemon trainer gear, do note that you have to register for a chance to book your ticket via the Sentosa Eevee Dance Parade Telegram chatbox. You can only book up to two tickets per Telegram account.

Registration will open from Dec 2, 10am and will close on Dec 19, 12.30pm. If you're registering on the day of the event, do note that registration will close eight hours before each show session or when all available slots have been taken up.

Additionally, to be allowed to attend the event, each pax will need to spend a minimum of $15 in a single receipt at any retail outlet across Sentosa, including hotels, attractions and F&B stores. If you're registering for two tickets using the same Telegram account, a minimum spend of $30 on one receipt is allowed as well.

Eevee Adventure Hunt

If you want to live your Pokemon trainer dreams, then prepare yourself for the Eevee Adventure Hunt that's happening from Jan 29 to Feb 20, 2022.

Participants will need to complete 11 missions by finding QR codes hidden around Sentosa for a chance to win Eevee plushies or Sentosa Fun Pass Tokens.

Do note that you'll also have to spend a minimum of $15 to take part.

Other Eevee-ntful activities

If you want to skip the games, there'll be a special Pokemon centre pop-up selling merchandise. It will also feature a six-metre-tall inflatable Eevee.

From Jan 15 to Feb 15, 2022, you can also attempt to look out for special Eevee stickers that are hidden all around MRT stations and bus interchanges around Singapore.

PHOTO: Sentosa

If you spot one, snap a photo and tag @sentosa_island on Instagram with the hashtag #EeveeAdventure and stand a chance to win attractive prizes!

Visit Sentosa's website for more details on the activities.

