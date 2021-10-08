Pokemon joins Universal Studios Japan to bring mega franchise into theme park

Pokemon is a franchise with seemingly universal appeal. It started out as a video game, and not only did the franchise crossover to multiple game genres, there are also books, movies, anime, and countless toy lines based around it.

Now, Universal Studios Japan has struck a deal with The Pokemon Company to bring the beloved franchise into the world of theme parks.

This will be a long-term partnership, with the first of a series of projects going live in 2022.

Several characters will be featured in the theme park as mascots, and it is almost a guarantee that the mascot of the franchise, Pikachu, will be part of the lineup.

This collaboration continues Universal Studios Japan's focus on Nintendo, with the theme park opening its Super Nintendo World earlier this year in March 2021, and with plans to further expand it with a Donkey Kong zone.

While there is no formal confirmation about a full Pokemon-themed area and attraction, the possibilities are tantalising. Perhaps one day, we will get a Pokemon World that fans of the franchise will get to visit and inhabit.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.