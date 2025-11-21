Catch 'em all in the skies: Discover hidden Pokemon on Singapore Cable Car rides at night

Pokemon lovers can now catch 'em all in the skies, thanks to Singapore Cable Car's new themed cabins.

From Nov 22 to April 30, 2026, guests can go on the Pokemon Day-to-Night Adventure, where different cabins are decked out in Pokemon-themed interiors, according to Mount Faber Leisure.

These cabins feature fan favourites like Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Jigglypuff, and Gengar.

Before hopping on the ride, guests can snap photos at themed spots featuring first-generation starter Pokemon around the boarding areas.

The adventure doesn't end when the sun sets.

From 7.45pm onwards, guests can use a complimentary UV torch to unveil various hidden Pokemon silhouettes in the dark, including five flying-type Pokemon: Gyarados, Pidgeot, Charizard, Dragonite, and Aerodactyl.

Guests can also challenge themselves to find the elusive Mew, which only appears in a few cabins.

Do note that each group is limited to one UV torch.

Guests can board the cable cars at either Mount Faber Peak or HarbourFront Tower 2.

Tickets cost $33 for adults and $22 for children aged four to 12. There is also an option to purchase a Cable Car SkyPass ($45 per adult, $35 per child) which allows you to take unlimited cable car rides for one day.

Want to take home a souvenir? Guests can do so at the Singapore Cable Car Gift Shop at Mount Faber Peak and Imbiah Lookout.

Opening hours: 8.45am to 10pm (last boarding at 9.30pm)

