First look at Japan's new Pokemon theme park: Eevee merry-go-round, flying Pikachu rides and more

PokePark Kanto — Japan's first-ever permanent outdoor Pokemon theme park has opened for an early preview.

Located in a corner of Yomiuriland, an amusement park in Tokyo's verdant Tama Hills, the 26,000 sqm attraction is divided into two themed zones: Sedge Town and the Pokemon Forest.

At Sedge Town, fans can explore a variety of familiar locations from the series. These include a Pokemon Centre equipped with a healing machine and a Poke Mart offering exclusive merchandise such as Pokemon headbands and plushies, as well as specialty drinks.

Visitors can also hop on rides including the Pika Pika Paradise — a flying Pikachu ride, and Vee Vee Voyage, where visitors can hop on a merry-go-round with Ponyta, Rapidash, and Eevee alongside its various evolutions.

And of course, every Poke town needs a gym. Sedge Town houses the Electric-type Sedge Gym — which hosts daily stage shows such as Pika Pika Sparks, a performance featuring Pikachu and friends, complete with music, light and stage effects.

Want to get up close and personal with your favourite Pokemon?

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCwvHjmThwc[/embed]

Head on over to the Pokemon Playhouse, where there will be meet-and-greets with different Pokemon depending on the day. Some Pokemon in the lineup include: Clefairy, Vulpix, Psyduck, Growlithe, Slowpoke, Gengar, Lapras and Dragonite.

Pikachu and Eevee fanatics can check out the dedicated meet-and-greet location for the two fan-favourites — the Pikachu and Eevee Playroom at Sedge Condominiums. Here, visitors can interact with the two Pokemon wearing carnival outfits and take photos, which can brought home as souvenirs.

In addition to the attractions and stage shows, Sedge Town will also host the Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival — a parade featuring a variety of Pokemon.

Over at the Pokemon Forest, visitors can explore a sprawling wilderness spanning over 149 sqm, featuring various terrains including hilly paths, tall grass, tunnels and rocky trails — just like the maps in the series.

Here, fans can observe a wide variety of Pokemon from Kanto and other regions such as Nidoran.

As the Pokemon Forest area consists of natural terrain such as grassy areas and uneven paths, children under the age of five are not allowed to enter, even if accompanied by an adult.

Pregnant women and those with health conditions including heart conditions, high or low blood pressure, feeling unwell, under the influence of alcohol, or unable to climb steps without assistance will also be denied entry.

PokePark Kanto officially opens on Feb 5.

Ticketing information is available on PokePark Kanto's official website.

