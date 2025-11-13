Gotta catch 'em all: Pokemon theme park to open in Tokyo in February 2026

Ever wanted to try your hand at being a Pokemon trainer? You now can fulfil that dream because the first-ever permanent outdoor Pokemon theme park, PokePark Kanto, is slated to open on Feb 5, 2026.

The new attraction stretches over 26,000 sq m and is located in a corner of Yomiuriland, an amusement park located in Tokyo's verdant Tama Hills, The Pokemon Company said on Nov 10.

The park is divided into two themed zones: Sedge Town and the Pokemon Forest.

In Sedge Town, guests can find the Pokemon Trainers' Market, Pokemon Centre and Poke Mart, as well as catch the Pokemon Parade.

Over at the Pokemon Forest, guests can explore various terrains including hilly paths, tall grass, tunnels and rocky trails. They can also observe a wide variety of Pokemon from Kanto and other regions.

Tickets go on sale from Nov 21, 1am PST.

There will be two types of tickets on sale: The Trainer's Pass and Ace Trainer's Pass. Both include admission to Yomiuriland.

The Trainer's Pass grants entry to the Pokemon Forest and Sedge Town areas at any time the guests desire. It also offers other perks like special meet-and-greets, a reserved seat for the Sedge Gym Show, use of priority lanes for attractions, and original merchandise.

On the other hand, the Ace Trainer's Pass grants a single entry to the Pokemon Forest within the specified time slot with no re-entry allowed. It also allows unlimited entry to Sedge Town.

By summer, a third ticket called the Town Pass will be introduced. It will grant entry only to Sedge Town.

Ticket prices will also be divided into four categories: Adult (13 years and above), child (3 years and above), senior (65 years and above), and person with disabilities.

For more details on sales schedules and prices, check out the official PokePark website's ticket information page.

