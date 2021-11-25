Pokemon x Converse footwear and apparel collection celebrates franchise's Kanto roots

When it comes to Pokémon, nothing is more apt than its tagline: Gotta catch ’em all. Referencing the act of capturing beloved critters to complete the Pokédex, this iconic phrase has also carried its significance over to the real world, which sees fans constantly on the prowl to snag themed merchandise and complete their collection.

PHOTO: Pokemon

PHOTO: Pokemon

The franchise is, as such, no stranger to brand collaborations, having played host to a whole slew of them over the years. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, it has found a new partner in Converse to drop a footwear and apparel collection that focuses on the Kanto region line-up.

PHOTO: Pokemon

PHOTO: Pokemon

The Converse Chuck All Star is the star of this assemblage. Kicking the list off is the Pokémon x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “First Partners”, which sports a black canvas upper and images of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Meowth, and Jigglypuff.

The “Poké Ball” iteration, meanwhile, features a white upper adorned with black and white graphics of the six selected creatures. A Pokéball emblem will be embedded near the ankle collars as well.

PHOTO: Pokemon

To complete the look, the kicks can be paired with any of the accompanying apparel choices, including the black-dripped Pokémon 25th Celebration Hoodie, a Jigglypuff crewneck, and a range of t-shirts and sweatshirts starring some of the more popular critters. Backpacks and camp caps are part of the package as well.

The range will be hitting Converse’s official site and selected retailed across the US on Dec 10, 2021. Availability in other regions, including Singapore, has yet to be confirmed, but hopefully there’ll be an international launch, so we can play Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in a matching getup while on the move.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.