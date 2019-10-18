This pole-dancing instructor beat breast cancer and came back feeling better than ever

It's 6.30 pm, and the dance studio with women in colourful cropped tops resembles a scene out of an aerobics workout video.

While music plays in the background, Jasmine Han twirls effortlessly around the pole as she encourages her students, who are attempting the difficult manoeuvres. She teases them about their moves, and the roomful of women bursts into laughter. Jasmine's athletic display of strength, energy and control is admirable.

One would never guess that the 41-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer last November, and has undergone chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

Despite the devastating news, the pole-dancing instructor and owner of Slap Dance Studio wasn't about to be defeated even though she went through an emotional roller-coaster when her illness was diagnosed, in what she now looks back on as an "inconvenience" in life.

Jasmine was determined to survive it - and live life the way she wanted. "Every time I completed a round of chemo, I threw a small party at the studio with my friends," says the mother of two.

"I refuse to wallow in self-pity. "You need to look forward and have a positive mindset, just so you feel alive."

KICK-STARTING HER LIFE

Kick-starting Her LifeAfter she went through surgery last December, Jasmine wasted no time resuming her daily routine, taking her children to school and cooking for them.

Sticking to old habits was important to her during the recovery process.

"You can't change your life too drastically, otherwise your mind can't adapt to it," she explains. "It's like cutting out sugar in a day when you've had a sweet tooth all your life. You won't be happy."