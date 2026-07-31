Now open: Polene's first store in Singapore

Love Polene's bags? You won't have to fly to Seoul, Tokyo or Paris to get your hands on one anymore.

The French designer brand has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Singapore where shoppers can browse its collection in person.

Located in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, the new boutique store's interior is decked out in wooden accents as well as woven and beaded panels.

This is "where the city's maritime heritage meets the Maison's leather craftsmanship", Polene said in an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 29).

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DbWxzzzmt7g/?img_index=1[/embed]

Founded in 2016 by three siblings Antoine Mothay, Mathieu Mothay and Elsa Mothay, Polene is a French designer brand specialising in leather goods — particularly handbags crafted with leather sourced from certified Spanish and Italian tanneries.

Some of their most popular silhouettes include the Numero Dix, a half-moon shaped handbag inspired by a horse saddle, priced at US$620 (S$800) and Numero Neuf (US$610), known as the "dumpling bag".

The opening of Polene at Marina Bay Sands also marks the brand's first physical store in Southeast Asia and fifth in Asia.

It has four other boutiques located across Tokyo, Osaka, Beijing and Seoul.

Address: Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018972

Opening hours: Sun-Thu, 10.30am to 10pm; Fri-Sat, 10.30am-11pm

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carol.ong@asiaone.com