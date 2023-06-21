The Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 is coming to Singapore

SINGAPORE - This is the most extreme variant of the Polestar 2 to hit Singapore’s streets. It’s called the Polestar 2 BST edition 230 and it is the quickest, most powerful variant of the Polestar 2 that will be made available here in Singapore.

The BST edition 230 is the second limited-run model within the Polestar Engineered lineup after the BST edition 270, and as the name suggests, only 230 units of this special variant of the Polestar 2 will be made for the global market.

Based on the facelifted Polestar 2, the BST edition 230 sees the addition of painted sills, gloss black mirror housings and a subtle Polestar Engineered badge on the front fascia. The BST edition 230 can be had in either “Space” (black) or “Nebula” (a unique taupe green) paint schemes.

On the inside, the BST edition 230 receives the same gold seatbelts courtesy of the Performance Pack upgrades, along with a unique Charcoal MicroSuede textile (made from recycled Nubuck) adorning the seats and steering wheel.

The BST edition 230 utilises the same AWD powertrain as the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor. However, power figures have been raised to 476 horsepower and 680Nm of torque. Consequently, the BST edition 230 does the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than the Polestar 2 LRDM.

In light of the performance gains, the BST edition 230’s ride height has also been dropped by 25mm. The car also has 20 per cent stiffer springs, and a front strut bar for more front end rigidity.

Like Polestar’s BST edition 270, lurking beneath the hood of the BST edition 230 are the gold-hued reservoirs for the 2-way adjustable Öhlins dampers, making it easier for drivers to re-tune their front suspension setup. The rear dampers will still have to be accessed through the rear wheel wells.

Other modifications include the 21-inch Polestar 1-inspired rims, shod in 245-section Pirelli P-Zero tyres developed specifically for the BST edition 230. Of course, you do get the lovely gold brake callipers courtesy of the Performance Pack.

To further highlight the car’s sportier credentials, the BST edition 230 also features a matte black stripe running down the centre of the car, with a number “2” model designation in the centre of the hood.

The Polestar 2 BST edition 230 is expected to arrive at the end of the third quarter of 2023 in limited quantities, owing to the limited-run nature of this special edition. Prices of the BST edition 230 are undetermined at this moment, but we should expect it to cost more than a Polestar 2 LRDM with the performance pack fitted.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.