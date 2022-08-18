Polestar 6 electric performance roadster to launch in 2026

Polestar has announced that it will be putting its O2 roadster concept car into production as the Polestar 6. While the flagship electric sports car will only go on sale in 2026, customers can now book an allocation slot by placing a refundable deposit.

For Singapore customers, that fee is $35,000, which will secure them a slot for one of the 500 units of the limited LA Concept launch edition of the car.

The Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition will feature custom-designed 21-inch alloy wheels, the unique Sky exterior colour, special body side graphics and an animal welfare-secured leather interior.

Polestar adds that the limited edition model will cost an estimated US$200,000 (S$276,800), which would probably translate to a local price tag of over half a million dollars when converted into Singapore dollars and adding on the relevant taxes and fees.

The Polestar 6 will be built on Polestar's bespoke bonded aluminium platform that features the same high-performance, 800-volt electric architecture as the upcoming Polestar 5 four-door luxury sedan.

The dual motor electric drivetrain is claimed to produce 884hp and 900Nm of torque, allowing it to hit 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h.

The Polestar 6 will be the company's fourth new car in five years, following on from the Polestar 3 large electric SUV, the Polestar 4 coupe-SUV, and the Polestar 5 four-door GT.

Polestar's CEO Thomas Ingenlath says, "With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality" and adds that the "Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down."

This article was first published in CarBuyer.