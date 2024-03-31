Polestar gets expanded space here in Singapore

Polestar Singapore has expanded its retail space, as a response to its growing lineup of premium electric vehicles.

Located at 45 Leng Kee Road, the new expanded Polestar Space promises an enhanced experience for visitors, with a more spacious and engaging environment from which they can explore the brand's electric vehicles.

The new Polestar Space can now host up to five vehicles while offering space to facilitate customer sales, service, and test drives. Visitors to the new space will also get to see the new Polestar 3 coupe SUV and the Polestar roadster concept, alongside the Polestar 2 fastback. The Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 are set to launch here in Singapore in the third quarter of 2024.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.