Polestar Singapore is organising a food charity drive

Together with Food from the Heart, Polestar Singapore is holding a food charity drive from Nov 21-27.

Items accepted range as below:

Rice in smaller packs (1kg or 2.5kg)

Vermicelli/bee hoon

Milo/Ovaltine/Horlicks (less sugar)

Canned vegetables/mock meat

Coffee/tea (less sugar)

Canned fish/chicken Biscuits

Canned soup

Evaporated milk

Cooking oil (500ml or 1L)

Bread spreads

All items are to be dated at least three months before expiry. Cash donations are also accepted. (UEN: 200721064R)

Items can be dropped off at the Polestar Space at 45 Leng Kee Road during operating hours.

For more information, you can check out this website.

