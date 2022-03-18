Polestar's Singapore showroom is now officially open

SINGAPORE - Polestar, the Swedish electric car brand, officially opened its new showroom here today.

Dubbed the Polestar Singapore Space (‘space’ is what the brand terms its showrooms), it is the first showroom for Polestar in Southeast Asia, and one of the first in Asia-Pacific.

Built by Polestar’s official dealer in Singapore, Wearnes Automotive, the new showroom has 2,260sqft of floor space, and cost more than a million dollars to make.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Derryn Wong

If you want to visit the Polestar Space, it’s on 45 Leng Kee Road, nestled in Wearnes Automotive’s facility near the corner of Leng Kee and Alexandra. It’s open from 8.30am to 7pm daily, except for Sundays when it opens from 10am to 7pm.



But it’s not like you’ll need much help finding it with your eyes: The showroom is unmissable as it’s a corner unit, and also clad entirely in eye-catching white. Polestar’s four-pointed star adorns the two faces of the building.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Derryn Wong

As the high-performance/electric brand that’s evolved from Volvo, Polestar inherits Scandinavian minimalism, and that’s on very obvious display at its showroom. Get past the stark white exterior and you’ll enter what is probably the most minimalist automotive showroom in all of Singapore.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Derryn Wong

Polestar’s aim here is to give customers a "sense of tranquillity, with no big slogans or logos, soft lighting, and lots of space" a brand representative said at the showroom’s opening event.

Various components from the Polestar cars are on display — like an art gallery, claims Polestar — while potential customers can use a large layout table to touch and feel trim and paint swatches, interior samples, while also using a digital car customiser.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Derryn Wong

Abroad, Polestar takes this ethos to the max — there are no sales consultants, and "no commission, no negotiation, and no pressure", with only product experts on hand to advise customers. However this wouldn’t work in a place like Singapore where buying a car is a Byzantine, pressure-filled process, so here the product expert and sales consultant roles are combined.

As mentioned, the Singapore premises mark the brand’s first physical space in Southeast Asia, and it’s also one of the first in the Asia-Pacific region — outside of China, only South Korea and Australia currently have Polestar showrooms.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Derryn Wong

For now, Polestar’s lineup consists of the fastback sedan, the Polestar 2, which we tested earlier this year. Read more about the car’s debut in Singapore here to find out which variants there are on sale. Prices have been revealed for the entry-level Standard Range Single Motor model — $211,000 with COE. Compare that to the Long Range Single Motor at $227,000 with COE, and Long Range Dual Motor at $253,000 with COE.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Derryn Wong

Polestar’s next model will be the Polestar 3, a midsized SUV that could rival the likes of the Audi E-Tron, BMW iX3, and Mercedes-EQ EQC.

READ ALSO: How to properly pick a car for your needs in Singapore

This article was first published in CarBuyer.