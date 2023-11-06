Police trainee pulls off 'Slickback' dance move, amusing Singaporeans

It’s a new Tiktok trend in which one lifts and bends the legs in sync to give the illusion that one is floating off the ground.

And one young Singapore Police Force (SPF) trainee pulled off the “Slickback” dance move so well in a viral TikTok video that he has some joking it’s the new hentak kaki — a Malay drill command used for marching on the spot.

In the video shared by SPF, the trainee, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, shuffles across an open exercise area while others are seen doing physical training exercises in the background.

Gliding effortlessly, the bespectacled young man appears to defy the laws of physics.

His deft movements have garnered more than 500,000 views — and a host of funny comments.

When one TikTok user asked why the SPF was posting a video of the challenge, another claimed that the “Slickback” move can be “faster than running” if done properly, allowing officers to easily catch up to criminals.

It’s the “modern day hentak kaki”, someone wrote.

Others took the opportunity to remind everyone of phrases commonly used by trainers.

“SC you better slick back properly!” read one post while another said: “Eh trainee why you floating?”

