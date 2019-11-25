Police will catch you! Why you should stop saying this to your naughty toddler

"If you don't behave, I will call the police and they will come and catch you!"

"If you don't come over here right now, you'll have no more Daddy."

Guilty of making such threats to your toddler, especially when you're overwhelmed by his misbehaviour and lack of co-operation?

Remember that scare tactics are likely to have an immediate effect at first - when your little one initially hears these threats, he will probably stop what he's doing, think and perhaps co-operate with you.

But they will soon make his behaviour even worse.

That's because: