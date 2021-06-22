From politics to F&B? Chee Soon Juan is opening a cafe in Buona Vista

While Singapore's F&B sector has been badly hit by Covid-19, it hasn't stopped adventurous entrepreneurs from entering the industry.

And joining the mix are Singapore Democratic Party secretary-general Chee Soon Juan and his wife, Huang Chih Mei, who are opening a cafe at Rochester Mall in Buona Vista.

On Monday (June 21), Dr Chee took to Facebook and Instagram to announce that the cafe would be opening its doors to the public this Friday (June 25).

Dear all, I have big and exciting news to share with you. Mei and I are opening a café. It’s called Orange & Teal and... Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Monday, June 21, 2021

Aptly called Orange & Teal, the cosy-looking cafe features teal walls and orange chairs, as seen in the photo shared by Dr Chee.

Opening a cafe has "been a long-term dream", Dr Chee wrote, adding that he hopes it'll be a place where "Singaporeans come together to not just have a great meal or have that heart-warming cuppa, but a place where we get together with our loved ones and friends and get to know each other all over again".

Despite the venture, Dr Chee said that he does not believe he is a businessman and he doubts he ever will be one. However, what pushed him to set up the cafe was his desire to start a social enterprise "to support causes close to [his] heart".

More details on its menu and prices will be released soon, according to Dr Chee.

The cafe is unable to obtain halal certification at this time, he also said. However, they've made it a point to not serve anything with pork, lard or pork-related items.

While there will be wine and beer on the menu, the glassware for alcohol will be kept separate, said Dr Chee.

It isn't surprising that Singaporeans were intrigued by the news and as of time of writing, his Facebook post has garnered over 1,400 shares and 1,400 comments, while his Instagram post has gotten over 1,800 likes. Many of his followers also shared congratulatory messages.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While the news may be a little unexpected, this actually isn't the first time Dr Chee has dipped his toes in the local F&B scene.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=333373614368967

Back in 2020, he sold 'Chee-sy' mash potatoes for $100 a tub to raise funds for his party's grassroots campaign in Bukit Batok.

Address: #02-12 Rochester Mall, 35 Rochester Drive, Singapore 138639

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm

