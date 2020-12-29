Pomelo X Grab: The collaboration you never saw coming

One of the greatest things about fashion is the unexpected partnerships that brands create together. In this case, the latest duo to collaborate on a collection is none other than, Pomelo and Grab.

So, this begs the question: why are the leading fashion and technology players partnering up on a capsule collection? Well, that’s because it’s a testament to the brands shared ethos of being community-driven and customer-centric in an attempt to explore new possibilities.

To add, the collaboration also pays a special tribute to the dedication and resilience of Grab’s driver- and delivery-partners in serving the community during the pandemic. Ergo, 10per cent of the proceeds from this collection will be contributed to engage and encourage them in pursuing the activities and hobbies that they love.

PHOTO: Grab x Pomelo

“At Pomelo, we always want to partner with brands on initiatives that will make an impact. With this in mind, we’re thrilled to be collaborating with Grab for the first time on this exclusive collection”, said Jean Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer at Pomelo Fashion.

“This campaign has been an exciting journey for the Pomelo team, pushing the boundaries of what a fashion collaboration can be.”

The ready-to-wear collection will feature six streetwear-styled pieces that are heavily influenced by the brands’ colours.

Think — Grab’s iconic green and white, with a mix of Pomelo’s purple and black. With such an iconic and upbeat range, you can expect to see wearable silhouettes including a standout PU leather jacket, statement t-shirts and other fashion accessories.

Here’s a quick peek at the Grab x Pomelo collection:

Grab delivering looks tee

PHOTO: Grab x Pomelo

Grab I am here to deliver looks leather jacket

PHOTO: Grab x Pomelo

Grab I am here to deliver looks tee

PHOTO: Grab x Pomelo

Grab Paisley scarf - black

PHOTO: Grab x Pomelo

Grab Paisley scarf - white

PHOTO: Grab x Pomelo

Grab we both do delivery tee

PHOTO: Grab x Pomelo

The Pomelo x Grab Capsule Collection will be exclusively available online at Pomelofashion.com and on the Pomelo App from Dec 28, 2020. Prices range from $19 to $109.

This article was first published in Her World Online.