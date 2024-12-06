Tis' the season to pop off into festive cheer with a POP BEAN Christmas at Suntec City – exclusive merchandise and workshops await

Listen up POP MART fans! If you are still wondering where to go for Christmas, you need to come down to Suntec City as it is the place to be this festive season.

At this special collaboration with POP MART, take photos with the POP BEAN characters, claim exclusive merchandise and create your own POP BEAN phone strap while you do your year-end shopping at Suntec City.

Happening from now till Dec 25, here's the list of must-dos if you are a POP BEAN fan who wants to collect them all!

Exclusive Christmas POP BEAN collection

Tis' the season to be jolly, and if you are a big fan of MOLLY - you should know that big gifts await when you spend $70 at Suntec Mall!

Get to bring home POP BEAN themed wrapping papers and a sticker sheet when you hit the minimum spend of $70 and get a chance to purchase limited edition POP BEAN Christmas bags, umbrellas and fans too!

Rep your love for POP BEAN with the foldable UV umbrella or foldable duffel bag, featuring Santarina MOLLY, Gingerbread LABUBU and Pink DIMOO Wish Deer - perfect for travels!

Or show your love in a subtle but stylish manner with the Puffy Bag with Pink DIMOO Wish Deer and LABUBU Gingerbread Man keychains and POP BEAN-themed handheld fan, which are perfect for your everyday look.

Redemptions are exclusive to Suntec+ members and available while stocks last at the Level 3 Redemption Booth (Atrium Tower 1 & 2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot).

Terms and conditions apply.

Customise your very own phone straps

Know someone who is a big fan of POP MART but want to give them something special? Why not make special phone straps to claim the Pink DIMOO Wish Deer POP BEAN, which is exclusive to Singapore, in a special customisation experience available at Suntec City!

At just $20 per person, book your slots at the level 3 redemption booth (Atrium Tower 1 & 2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot) to make matching phone straps with your bestie!

Don't forget to make a pitstop at the POP BEAN POP-Up Store, located at Atrium Tower 1 & 2, where you can shop for many exclusive Christmas themed series and limited edition drops, available only while stocks last!

Picture spots aplenty

Bring out your favourite and best dressed LABUBU to take proof shots around the mall.

Don't miss out on the giant inflatable Pink DIMOO Wish Deer, a theme that is only exclusive to Singapore in the Southeast Asia region, at the Suntec Plaza.

While you're there snap some pics with large scale versions of your favourite POP MART characters, all scattered around the Suntec Plaza and within the mall.

Be in the mood for celebration with free ice cream giveaways for Suntec+ members, busking sessions and even a snowfall show that transforms the Suntec Plaza into a winter wonderland on selected dates.

Bounce Bonanza

The festivities continue for the young ones - kids can enjoy the mega inflatable playground for free!

Featuring an obstacle course, bouncy castle and snow globe, bring the little ones to the Atrium at Tower 1 & 2 to let them soak in the festive mood and make wonderful holiday memories.

To register, simply flash your Suntec + member at the event registration area for an available time slot for up to two kids, do note that each slot is limited to 20 minutes.

Go big and go home to more rewards

Good news for Suntec+ members, spend a minimum of $130 in a single same-day receipt to redeem a $10 Suntec City e-Voucher, and if you spend that amount from now till December 15 at participating stores, receive an additional $5 Suntec City e-Voucher as a bonus!

And if you are a Citi Mastercard Cardmember, get an exclusive $15 Suntec City e-Voucher when you hit a minimum spend of $180 in a single same-day receipt.

Redemption is limited to one shopper per day, available at the Level 3 Redemption Booth (Atrium Tower 1 & 2, near Cou Cou Hot Pot).

Not yet a Suntec+ member? Simply download the Suntec+ App and sign up as a member for free to enjoy even more rewards!

For more information, check out the Suntec City website.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Suntec City.

kimberly.foo@asiaone.com