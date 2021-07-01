Pop-up market Eatbox to open permanent food hall at Tekka Place this September

Missed the snacks from night markets before the pandemic? Soon, you'll be able to dig into yummy grub when Eatbox returns in September.

This time around, Eatbox will have a permanent location at Tekka Place, said Invade, the company that brought Thailand's Artbox night market to Singapore back in 2017 and 2019.

The 9,500 sq ft food hall will feature 20 booths and four kiosks that serve up international and fusion cuisines, including crowd favourites from past events.

Visitors can look forward to new dishes such as Satay Ummi's Nasi Lemak, Butcher The Burger Bar's Butcher Truffle Eggstarter, Okinawa Onigiri's Onigiri-Sandwiches and Chickata's halal Mookata.

Ordering, collecting, and paying for food will also be easier with the introduction of a cloud operating system.

Diners can head over to Eatbox's 'hype zone' featuring interactive murals created by local artists, which provide great opportunites for the 'gram. Refreshed every six to eight months, the murals will feature artist Hariz's (@haha.hariz) take on Singaporean food culture and Ella's (@desingersingapore) vision of a joy-filled wonderland.

Besides Eatbox, Invade will also launch other projects at Tekka Place.

A thematic experience centre spanning over 6,000 sqft will include an instant-noodle themed playground that combines Singaporeans’ love for food and retail with great photo opportunities, as well as a basement content space with a pop-up retail concept that features flexible retail and recreational options.

Eatbox will open its doors in September at Tekka Place Annex Building, located next to Rochor MRT Station. Admission is free. Visit https://www.artbox.sg/eatbox/ for more details.

