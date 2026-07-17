Pop Mart to open its first bakery in Southeast Asia at upcoming Sentosa flagship

Life is about to get a tad sweeter for Pop Mart fans in Singapore.

The toy brand — best known for characters the likes of Labubu, Skullpanda and Dimoo — will be opening Southeast Asia's first Pop Bakery store at its upcoming Sentosa flagship, it announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 15).

The store will open on July 30 and offer a variety of items, from eye-catching collectibles to delicious bakes, the post said.

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According to pictures posted of the unit in Resort Worlds Sentosa's Weave where the store will be located, the new flagship will seemingly span two storeys.

While Pop Mart has yet to share a list of menu items for Pop Bakery, past bakery pop-ups by the brand in China have included desserts such as Dimoo and Crybaby cookies, Molly chocolates and the Twinkle Twinkle twin popsicle, which previously took Chinese social media by storm.

Previous bakery experiences also featured special themed packaging for these sweet treats and — in true Pop Mart style — also offer elaborate decorations and photo spots around the store for customers to snap as many pictures as they wish.

Updates on the new flagship will be announced on Pop Mart Singapore's social media platforms, the brand said.

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Address: 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-233, Singapore 098138

Opening hours: TBC

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com