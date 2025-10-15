Pop Mart launches first overseas Pop Land pop-up at Bugis+ with exclusive merchandise

Pop Mart lovers who have always dreamed of visiting Pop Land Beijing but have never had the chance to can now experience a slice of it in Singapore.

Pop Land makes its first overseas debut in Singapore from Oct 15 to 26 with an exclusive pop-up activation at Bugis+ level two atrium, shared an announcement on Capitaland Group's website.

Visitors can look forward to their favourite characters like Mokoko, Crybaby, Labubu, Sweet Bean, Twinkle Twinkle, Molly, Skullpanda and Dimoo.

There is also the opportunity to buy exclusive Mokoko and Pop Land merchandise at the pop-up.

Apart from Bugis+, Plaza Singapura is another Capitaland Mall that is jumping on the Pop Mart hype, and visitors can take pictures at the Sweet Bean and Mokoko photo spots stationed there.

To redeem exclusive Pop Land sticker sets, fans can also join a passport stamp rally by collecting stamps from all five Pop Land character displays at Bugis+ and Plaza Singapura.

Do note that to enter the Pop Land pop-up store, guests need to fill up a registration link as no walk-ins are allowed. The link is available on Pop Mart's social media accounts.

Registered customers have to bring their NRIC or passport for verification purposes and be at the store 20 minutes before their timeslot.

Admission to the store also does not guarantee shoppers the purchase of any particular product and each customer has to complete their purchases within a 20-minute timeslot.

Customers who spend over $68 on Pop Mart or at the Pop Land pop-up store stand a chance to win a pair of air tickets to Beijing, which includes admission to Pop Land Beijing. To register for the giveaway, simply scam the QR code displayed at the payment counter and submit the form by Oct 26, 11.59pm.

Address: 201 Victoria St, Singapore 188067

Opening hours: 10am to 9.30pm

