Popular '80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore

If you grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the name ixi:z would be a familiar one, even if you can’t pronounce it.

Along with streetwear brands like Fubu and Alien Workshop which gained a foothold in Asia for streetwear (remember those ultra baggy pants?) — there was ixi:z (pronounced "ick-sees"), which many may not know is actually Japanese.

Their brightly-coloured velcro wallets (those were the days) and slim pencil cases were among the most coveted accessories of the time for many secondary school students.

Even if you didn’t own one of these luxury items, you probably knew someone who did, be it a classmate or older sibling.

In its heyday during the late ‘80s, the menswear label even set up shop along Beverly Hills’ posh Rodeo Drive shopping strip, which should give you a sense of how unattainable prices were for average teens then.

Well, good news for fans or those who just want to relive the nostalgia, the brand will be relaunching in Singapore, nearly four decades after their first local foray, with a shop opening at Mandarin Gallery on Dec 14.

Ixi:z's creative director Eugene Ow Yong shared with CNA Lifestyle that the brand will be focused on streetwear, stocking T-shirts and hoodies, but confirmed that they will also be bringing back some fan favourites.

Unfortunately, the iconic wallets of yore won't be making a return, revealed Ow Yong, at least for now.

For a first look at their comeback in the region, shoppers can pop by Culture Cartel from today (Dec 6) till this weekend at the F1 Pit Building, where exclusive T-shirts ($88) and event-only discounts are available.

The exclusive ixi:z tee is selling for $88. PHOTO: AsiaOne

