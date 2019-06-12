Popular '80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/Sharon S Sng
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

If you grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the name ixi:z would be a familiar one, even if you can’t pronounce it.

Along with streetwear brands like Fubu and Alien Workshop which gained a foothold in Asia for streetwear (remember those ultra baggy pants?) — there was ixi:z (pronounced "ick-sees"), which many may not know is actually Japanese.

Their brightly-coloured velcro wallets (those were the days) and slim pencil cases were among the most coveted accessories of the time for many secondary school students.

Posted by Sharon S Sng on Sunday, 3 October 2010

Even if you didn’t own one of these luxury items, you probably knew someone who did, be it a classmate or older sibling.

In its heyday during the late ‘80s, the menswear label even set up shop along Beverly Hills’ posh Rodeo Drive shopping strip, which should give you a sense of how unattainable prices were for average teens then.

Well, good news for fans or those who just want to relive the nostalgia, the brand will be relaunching in Singapore, nearly four decades after their first local foray, with a shop opening at Mandarin Gallery on Dec 14.

Ixi:z's creative director Eugene Ow Yong shared with CNA Lifestyle that the brand will be focused on streetwear, stocking T-shirts and hoodies, but confirmed that they will also be bringing back some fan favourites. 

Unfortunately, the iconic wallets of yore won't be making a return, revealed Ow Yong, at least for now.

For a first look at their comeback in the region, shoppers can pop by Culture Cartel from today (Dec 6) till this weekend at the F1 Pit Building, where exclusive T-shirts ($88) and event-only discounts are available. 

The exclusive ixi:z tee is selling for $88. PHOTO: AsiaOne

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about
fashion shopping

TRENDING

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan launches in Singapore, already has 70 members
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
21 car parks in Singapore you didn&#039;t know had free parking (2020 edition)
21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Home Works

How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
No more medical bill surprises
Worried about an inflated medical bill after surgery?
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES