Popular cafe One Man Coffee to close Thomson outlet on Christmas Day

Coffee lovers, this one might hurt.

One Man Coffee will soon be shutting down its Upper Thomson outlet.

The cafe made this announcement via its social media channel on Monday (Dec 4).

It's last day of operations? Dec 25.

What a day to go out on, as succinctly put in its Facebook post.

One Man Coffee also took the time to thank customers who've created memories within the shophouse along Upper Thomson Road.

The cafe mentioned how regular customers have become friends over the years and those who were already friends have become family.

"We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude for everyone’s love and support all these years," the post read.

In the comments section, One Man Coffee explained how the rise in rental cost has become "too great a burden".

While the Upper Thomson space holds a special place in their hearts, the cafe understands that this closure is part of the realities when running an F&B business.

Thankfully, their Fusionopolis outlet remains open.

So if you're ever in need of a cuppa when in the area, that's a potential spot to head to.

Unlike Thomson, the Fusionopolis outlet does not serve full-fledged meals, due to space constraints.

However, One Man Coffee commented that they are keeping pastries and small bites "in consideration".

Fans of the local cafe scene would be well-aware of the Thomson outlet's more extensive menu, offering mains perfect for a weekend brunch with loved ones.

Think dishes like smashed avocado on sourdough or a grilled ham and cheese sandwich.

So during this festive season, why not be merry with One Man Coffee and swing by for one final shot.

Address: 215R Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574349

Opening hours: 9am to 4pm, Wednesdays to Mondays (Closed on Tuesdays)

ALSO READ: Wan He Lou to close after 10 years, has 50% off second lobster promo for 'one last feast'

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.