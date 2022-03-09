Popular Cantonese restaurant Pin Si is closing after 14 years, but this may not be the end

After 14 years in operation, Cantonese eatery Pin Si Restaurant is shuttering its only outlet at Safra Yishun.

The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post yesterday (March 8), sharing that their last day of operations will be on April 1.

They did not cite the reason for the closure.

"It has been an honour to serve you and our sincere thanks to all our loyal and precious patrons and suppliers who have supported us over the years and we cherish your continued patronage in our last days at the restaurant to commemorate our relationship," it said in the heartfelt post.

However, fans of their food need not get too emotional yet as the restaurant said that this is "not a goodbye, but a see you again soon" as they have future plans to make a comeback with a "brand new" dining concept.

According to a response to a customer in the comments section, they will also continue to provide delivery of frozen and hot food via their headquarters in Woodlands. You place your orders on their website.

PHOTO: Facebook/Screengrab

Additionally, if you want to try their food in-store for the last time, you'd be glad to know that the restaurant is currently having a special promotion for two of their seafood sets.

PHOTO: Pin Si Restaurant

Considering how popular Pin Si is, it's unsurprising that many netizens were devastated by the news.

As of the time of writing, the post has been shared over 350 times and has more than 120 comments.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Established in 2008, Pin Si is a home-grown restaurant that aims to provide high quality yet affordable Cantonese delicacies. Their name also literally translates to "savour the food".

Address: 60 Yishun Ave 4, 02-01 Safra Country Club, Singapore 769027

