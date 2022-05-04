Popular chee cheong fun stall by former Shangri-La head chef to close after a year due to 'manpower issues'

Popular chee cheong fun hawker stall Cheong Fan Paradise will be shuttering after just a year in business.

The reason for the closure was "manpower issues", Perlaris Cheng the sister of owner Kerene Cheng announced in a Facebook post on May 2.

"Chef Kerene will take a break for the time being, hope that you can support her again if she has planning to operate her business again in future [sic]," Perlaris added.

She also shared that the stall's last day will be May 8.

Unsurprisingly, netizens were stunned by the sudden closure. Some also sympathised with her and brought up the difficulties F&B operators face, such as rising costs and manpower shortages.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Prior to setting up Cheong Fan Paradise, Kerene, 47, worked at Shangri-La's Shang Palace as the head dim sum chef.

The chef, who has some three decades of cooking experience, handles all the cooking at the stall, which specialises in handmade-to-order Cantonese-style chee cheong fun.

Cheong Fan Paradise opened in April last year and at its peak, the stall saw snaking snaking queues of around 30 people from as early as 7.30am.

Address: 5023 Ang Mo Kio Ind Park 2, Singapore 569526

Opening hours: 8am to 4pm

melissateo@asiaone.com