Popular claypot zichar stall at Chinatown Complex closes indefinitely after chef-owner suffers fall

If you're thinking of heading to Chinatown Complex for some claypot zichar at Claypot & Cooked Food Kitchen, you might want to hold your horses — as the stall might not be open for quite some time.

In a Facebook post on local foodie group Hawkers United — Dabao 2020, foodie Gregory Leow announced that the owner, whom he referred to as "Uncle Hong", had a bad fall which "shattered his pelvic bone into several pieces".

Although Gregory wrote that the stall is currently "closed until further notice", he added that there might be a possibility that Hong might choose to retire after his recovery.

"He might likely retire after this I would think but if and when he gets better, hopefully he will restart the stall again for one last hurrah," he wrote.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Gregory Leow

Wishing Hong well in his recovery, Gregory shared that the stall, located on the second storey of Chinatown Complex Food Centre is regarded by many as "one of the best traditional old-school Cantonese-style zichar stalls in Singapore".

He also shared a video where he documented some of the stall's famous dishes, such as the sweet and sour pork, kailan with oyster sauce and braised fish head.

In the comments, other foodies also conveyed their well-wishes towards Hong, and hoped they would be able to enjoy his cooking soon.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Based on reviews online, owner-chef Hong has been praised for being a "one-man kitchen crew", single-handedly presiding over the wok in his cramped stall.

Consequently however, waiting times are notoriously long, with one diner complaining about waiting up to three hours on a public holiday for their food.

The stall, which opens only for lunch, is also known to sell out way before closing time with last orders sometimes as early as 10.30am.

ALSO READ: 'He always has a smile for customers': Whampoa's Hoover Fish Porridge hawker dies of heart disease

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.