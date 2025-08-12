Popular Japanese restaurant Shaburi & Kintan Buffet to shutter after 9 years

When it comes to all-you-can-eat Japanese buffets, Shaburi & Kintan Buffet is one of the go-to spots for many.

Unfortunately, the restaurant, which is located in the west at Jem, is shuttering for good.

They announced the news in an Instagram post last Friday (Aug 8).

"We are sorry to inform you that Shaburi & Kintan Buffet at Jem Singapore will be closing permanently, with our last day of operations on Aug 30," they wrote.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our supporters for your loyal patronage over the past nine years. Thank you!"

The restaurant also urged customers to use all vouchers and membership perks by Aug 30 and that any unused benefits will be forfeited.

Shaburi & Kintan Buffet did not share the reason for their closure. AsiaOne has reached out for more details.

The establishment specialises in Japanese barbeque and hotpot. It still has outlets overseas in Cambodia, Taiwan, Philippines and Indonesia.

