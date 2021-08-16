Popular launches its first ever pop-up bookstore at Parkway Parade; get a $5 voucher with any purchase made

Calling all bookworms — homegrown brand Popular has just launched its first-ever pop-up bookstore.

Located at Parkway Parade, the store, which opened its doors on Aug 14, has exclusive products and deals that won't be available at their regular stores, Popular said in a media release.

It will also have varying themes throughout the year such as the Disney & Toy Fair in mid-September, Christmas Season in December and Playcation in 2022. Each of these will last between one and three weeks.

The pop-up store is the brand's way of adapting to the dynamic nature of the pandemic as their regular roadshows have been affected by Covid-19 restrictions, Popular added.

To celebrate the occasion, Popular will offer a range of exciting promotions.

Customers will receive a $5 discount voucher with any purchase made at the pop-up store from now till Sept 3. The voucher is redeemable at Popular's Marine Parade Central outlet, which is a short walk away from the pop-up store.

Additionally, during selected periods, customers may also receive product coupons which will grant them further discounts on promotional items at the Marine Parade Central outlet.

If you spend $30 in a single receipt, you will also get a free shoe bag (U.P. $8.90).

There will also be one-for-one deals on products such as 3M Post-it notes.

Need a new lamp? You can get one at more than 50 per cent off!

Address: 80 Marine Parade Rd, #B70/71, Singapore 449269

Deal ends: Sept 3

