Popular launches its first ever pop-up bookstore at Parkway Parade; get a $5 voucher with any purchase made

Calling all bookworms — homegrown brand Popular has just launched its first-ever pop-up bookstore.
Located at Parkway Parade, the store, which opened its doors on Aug 14, has exclusive products and deals that won't be available at their regular stores, Popular said in a media release.
It will also have varying themes throughout the year such as the Disney & Toy Fair in mid-September, Christmas Season in December and Playcation in 2022. Each of these will last between one and three weeks.
The pop-up store is the brand's way of adapting to the dynamic nature of the pandemic as their regular roadshows have been affected by Covid-19 restrictions, Popular added.
To celebrate the occasion, Popular will offer a range of exciting promotions.
Customers will receive a $5 discount voucher with any purchase made at the pop-up store from now till Sept 3. The voucher is redeemable at Popular's Marine Parade Central outlet, which is a short walk away from the pop-up store.
Additionally, during selected periods, customers may also receive product coupons which will grant them further discounts on promotional items at the Marine Parade Central outlet.
If you spend $30 in a single receipt, you will also get a free shoe bag (U.P. $8.90).
There will also be one-for-one deals on products such as 3M Post-it notes.
Need a new lamp? You can get one at more than 50 per cent off!
Address: 80 Marine Parade Rd, #B70/71, Singapore 449269
Deal ends: Sept 3
Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.
Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.