Popular Muslim-owned Korean eatery Meokja by Jungga to close

After calling Grid shopping mall in Bugis their home for three years, Meokja by Jungga will be shuttering.

The Muslim-owned Korean F&B establishment announced the news in an Instagram post on Aug 11.

While there is no actual closure date revealed yet, the post said that it will happen around mid-September, when its lease ends.

"We first welcomed you to our humble space back in October 2022. And here we are now, facing the end of the our lease here in Gr:id," they wrote.

"While we would have loved to stay in this little unit we have blossomed in, it's time to say goodbye. Last day of service will be announced soon."

Customers keen on enjoying their last meal at Meokja by Jungga can make a reservation via WhatsApp.

AsiaOne has reached out to them for more details.

Meokja by Jungga started out as a humble home-based business and opened in July 2021.

Their chef is a Korean-Muslim convert.

[[nid:721450]]

melissateo@asiaone.com