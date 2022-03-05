Popular nightlife and dining spot 1-Altitude to close on March 31 after 12 years but it's 'not due to the pandemic'

SINGAPORE - After 12 years as a dining and nightlife destination, 1-Altitude at One Raffles Place will shut its doors on March 31 as its lease is up.

It is home to fine-dining restaurant Stellar, and its popular rooftop bar and lounge with panoramic views of the city, New Year's Eve fireworks and Formula One races.

It announced its closure on social media platforms on Thursday (March 3).

The post said: "The 1-Altitude family has been working tirelessly over these past years and sincerely appreciate our loyal and precious customers and suppliers who have made countless memories with us over the years."

1-Altitude's associate director Navin K, 38, told The Straits Times that the venue's closure is not due to the pandemic.

Business was affected, but remained profitable even with the restrictions. But discussions over its lease have been ongoing since 2018.

He added: "The shareholders have not decided if 1-Altitude will be repeated elsewhere in Singapore in its current unadulterated brand and form. It depends on getting the right venue and whether live bands, clubs and bars are allowed to operate again."

1-Altitude is run by food and beverage company 1-Group, which is known for restaurants in iconic locations. They include Italian restaurant Monti at Collyer Quay, multi-concept venue 1-Atico at Ion Orchard, and heritage properties such as The Alkaff Mansion in Telok Blangah and The Summerhouse in Seletar.

The venues are also sought-after for wedding celebrations - with billionaire heiress Kim Lim holding her pre-wedding dinner at 1-Atico last Friday (Feb 25).

The group maintains its presence in the Central Business District (CBD) with its latest project called 1-Arden at the new 280m-tall CapitaSpring skyscraper in Market Street – sited at the former Golden Shoe Car Park.

Two of the project's five concepts have opened - Bee's Knees Urban in October last year (2021) on level one, and Latin-European bistro Sol & Luna last month (Feb) on level 17.

Three more concepts will open next month (April) on level 51, the rooftop of CapitaSpring. They comprise modern kappo dining restaurant Oumi, 1-Arden Bar, and Kaarla Restaurant and Bar, which serves coastal Australian cuisine.

In addition to stunning views, the rooftop will also boast a 10,000 sq ft "Food Forest" with five themed gardens and an outdoor observatory deck.

Staff from 1-Altitude will be transferred to 1-Arden or the group's other venues.

Marketing manager Adrian Lim, 40, who works in the CBD, says 1-Altitude was his go-to for dinner and after work drinks with his colleagues.

He says: "It's such a pity to hear of the closure. We've made great memories there - from marking promotions to farewells.

"I guess we'll now head to 1-Arden instead. At least it's still in Raffles Place."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.