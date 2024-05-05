Popular 'no signboard' bak chor mee stall in Tiong Bahru reopens in Havelock with new name

Last April was an uncertain time for popular Tiong Bahru 'no signboard' bak chor mee.

The coffeeshop it was operating in at Seng Poh Road was set to close for good and the fate of its tenants was up in the air, 8days reported.

It has taken just over a year but the famous bak chor mee stall, run by Koh Lim Chye, has found a new home.

On May 2, the 77-year-old hawker reopened at Havelock Road Food Centre and it did not take long for many to notice.

A local foodie caught sight of the hawker (or Ah Chye as he is affectionately known) at his new location and shared the news with fellow foodies on Facebook group, Food We Eat N Share in SG.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/groups/820034642469597/permalink/1151073626032362/[/embed]

It seemed as though a few others had heard of Ah Chye's reopening and joined the queue.

"Today raining cats and dogs, but the queue is long and moves slowly," the Facebook user said.

He waited 45 minutes for his bowl of bak chor mee, not that it bothered him.

Unlike at his previous location, Ah Chye's new stall now has with a signboard — with a lengthy name for good measure.

So if you're not a regular and don't recognise Ah Chye, just head to the stall with "Authentic Teochew Tradition Mushroom Minced Meat Noodle" displayed on the signboard.

Fans will be happy to hear that there's been no change to his menu or prices.

A bowl of bak chor mee comes in three sizes, priced at $5, $6 and $7.

The Facebook post noted that the noodles were cooked "very well" along with the tender and juicy ingredients.

However, it seemed as though the sauce "lacks intensity".

While the local foodie still classified it as a solid bowl of bak chor mee, he admitted that it might take time for the stall to "restore and tune" the flavours back to its pre-closure days.

If you're on the lookout for alternative bites, Ah Chye also offers Fishball Noodles ($4), Dumpling Noodles ($5), Dumpling Soup ($5) and Abalone Noodles ($12).

Address: Havelock Road Food Centre, Block 22A Havelock Road #01-21, S161022

Opening hours: Daily, 6.30am to 2pm

