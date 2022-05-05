Popular old-school bakery L.W. Cake Shop has quietly closed, will be missed for their buttercream cakes

If you live in Bedok, chances are you've heard of L.W. Cake Shop, which is hugely popular for its old school buttercream cakes.

Unfortunately for all the foodies out there, the bakery, which is located near Block 85 Fengshan Hawker Centre, quietly closed down in late April.

Several netizens' posts on April 27 showed contractors tearing down the interior of the shop, while another paid tribute to the bakery on its last day on April 26.

While L.W. Cake Shop did not announce the reason for its closure, one customer shared that the owners of L.W. Cake Shop have decided to "call it a day".

And according to another customer's post in the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food, the owners have retired to "travel the world". AsiaOne was unable to get in touch with the owners to confirm this.

The current storefront of L.W. Cake Shop, which no longer has its iconic signboard.

While the bakery has been around for years, it had a surge in popularity last year when several netizens raved about it on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food.

