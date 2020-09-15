Popular pasar malam stall Teochew Meat Puff sets up permanent home in Woodlands

Many businesses have had to adapt and make changes when the coronavirus pandemic hit Singapore. And for the formerly roving Teochew Meat Puff, the big change they have made is that they now have a permanent home after 30 years of popping up in different locations around Singapore.

The popular store that used to move from pasar malam to pasar malam has set shop at Wave 9 in Woodlands Industrial Park E9 as announced on their Facebook page yesterday (Sept 15).

Operations will start from Sept 17 from 10am to 8pm for now and if you want to get your hands on them, there's only one way: heading there yourself. The store will not be accepting any pre-orders or online orders.

The menu is simple — they sell Fuzhou oyster cakes with a variety of filling options, including, pork, prawn, octopus and scallops. And if you were wondering, the 'Teochew' in the name is simply because that is the dialect group that the business owners belong to.

The oyster cakes range from $1.80 to $3.50 per piece in the past, but there's no word yet on whether prices will remain the same.

And each one is freshly made as the order comes in. They frequently attract long queues at pasar malams, with customers waiting up to an hour to get their hands on the puff.

However, if you are afraid that you might have a long wait ahead after travelling up north just to get your oyster cakes, fret not. The owner has implemented a receipt system so you can be seated and even order a cup of coffee while you wait for your food.

Teochew Meat Puff Address: 71 Woodlands Industrial Park E9, Wave 9 Singapore Singapore 757048 (inside the coffeeshop) Opening hours: 10am to 8pm

