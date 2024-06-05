Popular Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao, known for its snaking queues, closes in Chinatown

Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre is chaotic during lunch time, and there will never fail to be several stalls that have long, snaking queues.

One of them is Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao.

Unfortunately, the popular stall, which opened in May 2022, has shuttered after two years.

In a notice pasted outside its unit, the stall shared that their last day was on May 31.

They didn't go too much into detail about the reason why but mentioned that it was because of a "force majeure".

"I am very sorry to leave you in this way in the first half of 2024," the notice said.

"These two years, [we] have experienced a lot, along the way of joy and pain. But [we] also met a lot of noble people [who] let us grow step by step."

They also thanked their customers for all their support.

"Although we have a lot of reluctance and helplessness, we do not regret spending this time with you to pursue our dreams."

They may not be gone for good

Speaking with AsiaOne, an employee of Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao confirmed that the business has indeed closed.

"It's a bit complicated," said the spokesperson when we asked about the reason for the stall's closure.

However, they did share that this may not be the end of the business and they are in the midst of discussing locations in which they can reopen.

Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao also has an outlet at Holland Village. It is not confirmed if that outlet will be closing too.

