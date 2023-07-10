Popular Working Title Burger Bar at Haji Lane to close, has 1-for-1 promotions and free-flow fries

After a good four-year run at their North Bridge Road outlet, Working Title Burger Bar will be moving out of the space for good.

Their last day will be on July 30.

The popular burger bar announced this in an Instagram post on June 28 and revealed that the shop was actually not meant to have lasted more than a year.

"What was meant to be a one-year pop-up at 783 North Bridge Road became a four-year burger-making expedition," they shared.

"With great sadness, but relief to be moving onto other endeavours at The Black Hole Group, Burger Bar will be exiting this old rickety North Bridge road."

But if you'll miss their burgers, don't fret — they still have another outlet at Riverside.

The brand is also under The Black Hole Group, which owns other popular F&B establishments like Tipo Pasta Bar, The Great Mischief and Afterwit.

Leaving with a bang

To celebrate their last few days at North Bridge Road, the burger spot is running several promotions.

Those who love fries will be glad to know that from now till July 30, they'll be offering free-flow fries.

There will also be a one-for-one promotion for The Classic burger, one of their top menu items.

This too will be available from now till July 30.

AsiaOne has reached out to Working Title Burger Bar for more details.

They'll be missed

If you're planning on popping by for one (or two) burgers, some of the more popular menu items you can check out include the Baconator ($20 without fries, $22 with fries) and Tower of Power ($28 without fries, $30 with fries).

Apart from burgers, you can also try their brunch items like Brisket & Coog ($28) and Eggy Toastie ($18).

And judging by all the good reviews on Google, the burger joint will definitely be missed.

Many raved about the food and recommended their favourite menu items.

Others also praised the service, ambiance and friendly staff who made the dining experience even better.

Address: 783 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198751

Opening hours: Daily from 12pm to 10pm

