Popular YouTuber Kimono Mom to hold meet-and-greet session in first trip to Singapore, will sell her vegan umami sauce

If you're a fan of Japanese YouTuber Kimono Mom—who is also known as Moe—and often binge-watch her videos, we have good news for you.

The former geisha-turned-content creator, who has more than 2.9 million subscribers, will be one of the special guests at Singapore's inaugural Farmer's Market and Wellness Event, Garden Vibes.

This is hosted by myVillage in collaboration with Little Farms and will congregate around 20 farmers and food producers from all over the globe, shared a press release.

This will be Moe's very first trip to Singapore, and she will have a meet-and-greet session on May 25 from 10am to 1pm.

If you've always wanted to try her famous vegan and gluten-free Umami Sauce, now is a great time to do so (and stock up on it) because she'll be selling it in Singapore.

It's a concentrated Tamari soy sauce and plant-based Umami made by traditional Japanese methods, which is non-alcoholic and has no MSG.

According to a post on her Instagram on Jan 8, the Umami Sauce was so popular that it was snapped up within the first few hours of being launched.

"I have prepared this [sauce for] almost for three years, I believe Umami Sauce will make Kimonoko (her fans) happy all over the world," Moe wrote.

Interested parties can pre-purchase the sauce for $34.98 on Eventbrite.

And on May 25, you can collect it from Moe herself at the event.

Limited stocks are available so fastest fingers first.

Geisha turned content creator

Prior to becoming the popular YouTuber that she is today, Moe was a geisha.

She started her channel, Kimono Mom, in February 2020.

In her videos, she cooks various recipes, all while taking care of her young daughter.

She would also share stories about the lives of Japanese housewives struggling with housework and childcare.

