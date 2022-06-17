The pore clarifying products that will unclog the gunk from your pores

Let’s get this straight: There’s no way to permanently shrink or change the size of our pores. These tiny openings on the surface of skin do dilate or stretch to release oil and sweat — usually more so when skin’s sebum production spikes, or when the weather is hot.

But their size is mainly determined by genes, with factors like hormones, ageing and sun damage further contributing to how big they look.

Dr Melvin Tan, medical director of Epion Clinic, says: “For younger patients in their 20s to 30s, enlarged pores tend to be the result of several things, including overactive oil glands and the clogging of pores by dead skin cells and other surface debris, which encourage the pore openings to remain dilated.”

He adds: “In more mature skin, these issues may play a role too. But there is also the degeneration of skin quality due to ageing to consider, with skin being unable to hold pores as tightly close as before.”

Still, even though pore size is something you’re born with, there are steps you can take to make pores appear smaller or look less obvious.

Dr Tan says a goos way is simply to keep them clear of dead skin cells and sebum by exfoliating regularly, preventing pore openings from becoming clogged. Exfoliation also stimulates collagen production and skin renewal, thereby plumping skin and making its texture look smoother and finer.

“Products and treatments that regulate oil production and exfoliate skin using ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) and retinol are very effective in minimising the look of pores, especially for younger users. Regular deep cleansing facials and light acid peels help too,” he says.

“As skin matures, however, open pores are more like defects in the skin, similar to a scar. Achieving significant improvement often requires treatments such as laser rejuvenation or skin resurfacing.”

Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial, $60, Glow Recipe

It’s infused with hyaluronic acid to prevent dryness and discomfort, while it works to clear clogged pores. Besides watermelon enzymes, it also has BHA and PHA to exfoliate and refine skin. Finely-ground blueberry seed powder further boosts effects with a gentle physical polish.

Pore Purifying Clarity Cream, $64, Herbivore Aquarius

A soothing moisturiser with blue tansy, this balances and hydrates oily-combination skin without leaving a greasy feel. White willow bark – a natural source of salicylic acid – purifies pores and refines skin texture, while zinc keeps shine in check.

Garden Party Clay Mask, $72, Sigi Skin

This pudding-like clay mask removes accumulated gunk, not moisture, so skin won’t feel tight and itchy. It’s enriched with the skin-repairing antioxidant, astaxanthin, as well as brightening extracts from camu camu and grapeseed. Rosemary provides antibacterial and anti-inflammatory action to keep zits at bay.

The Clarifying Clay Mask, $110, Tatcha

Its minerals- and nutrients-rich clay is derived from the shores of Okinawa. For centuries, it’s been used by local women for its skin clarifying properties. Volcanic ash provides a subtle warming effect when applied, while Japanese konjac helps with exfoliation and decongestion.

Alpha Beta Daily Moisturiser, $104, Dr Dennis Gross

Lightweight with a dewy finish, this non-comedogenic moisturiser can be used by all skin types, including sensitive ones. Skin-compatible squalene and ceramides deliver lasting hydration and help to rebuild skin’s moisture barrier, while AHAs and BHAs exfoliate and promote skin turnover for a softer, more supple complexion.

For sensitive skin that doesn’t take well to exfoliators with AHAs and BHAs, this watery bi-phase serum with 7 per cent PHA might be the answer. It also packs moisturising panthenol and macadamia seed oil to lock in moisture and improve skin’s suppleness. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $130-$195

Clarify, brighten and smooth dull, congested skin with this fast-absorbing gel, which features a powerful blend of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric and salicylic acids for highly effective chemical exfoliation. With its skin-friendly pH of 3.8, this sidesteps the potential side effects of AHAs like dryness and irritation.

Fortify 4.1, $120, Epion

This serum perks up dull, tired skin and reduces the look of wrinkles and enlarged pores using a non-irritating retinol renewal complex. Antioxidants and moisturising actives like stabilised vitamin C and vitamin E help to protect against damage by environmental stressors.

Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule, $51, Innisfree

Get the skin-smoothing and renewing effects of retinol without the irritation. Using liposome technology to deliver green tea ceramide, hyaluronic acid and extracts of centella and green soybean deep into skin, this can be used for all sorts of skin troubles.

Targeted Pores Serum, $32, Sephora Collection

This serum contains 6 per cent BHA and polyhydroxy acid (PHA). The latter works like AHAs, but is reportedly gentler as it doesn’t penetrate as deeply into skin. Expect tightened pores after a month’s use.

Glow Mud Cleanser, $30, Pixi

With 5 per cent glycolic acid, soothing aloe vera, and moisturising avocado oil, it gently clears out oil and impurities from pores and resurfaces skin day by day for a fresh, luminous complexion. Mild enough for use by all skin types.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2 per cent BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $48

With one sold every 12 seconds globally, it’s made of 2 per cent salicylic acid (a type of BHA) that prevents the build-up of blemish-causing sebum and dead skin cells, and antioxidant green tea to soothe irritation.

This article was first published in Her World Online.