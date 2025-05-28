Porridge, pancakes and more: Popeyes enters Singapore's fast-food breakfast game

There's a new player in the fast-food breakfast game, and it goes by the name of Popeyes.

The US-based fast-food chain, famous for its New Orleans-style fried chicken, is introducing a breakfast menu from Wednesday (May 28) across all 19 outlets islandwide.

Earlier today, Popeyes shared the news on social media.

"This isn’t just breakfast. It’s a bold new movement. And it’s only at Popeyes Singapore," the caption read.

The announcement is a major milestone for the fast-food brand, sharing that the new breakfast menu is its first in Asia.

Calling it a 'Breakfast Symphony', Popeyes is looking to blend its Louisiana flavours with familiar local breakfast classics.

Diners can expect breakfast burgers such as Poppy Cajun Stack or Poppy Chicken Sausage & Egg Muffin.

Other breakfast delights include Signature Poppy Chicken & Waffles Platter and Chicken Porridge.

Let's not forget a pivotal piece of a fast-food breakfast meal: hashbrowns. At Popeyes, diners can expect a tingle of spice with their Cajun Hashbrown.

Its 24-hour outlets — at Changi Airport Terminal 1, Northpoint City, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, The Rail Mall, The Seletar Mall, Viva Business Park and Woodlands Exchange — will serve the breakfast menu from 4am to 11am, while others will be from 7.30am to 11am.

In celebration of the new menu items, Popeyes is launching weekly weekday promotions.

From May 28 to June 3, diners can have their Poppy Sausage & Egg Muffin Value Meal at $6.90 (U.P. $10.50)

Simply present a screenshot of the e-coupon to redeem the promotion.

amierul@asiaone.com