Porsche announces the 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Edition

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Porsche has announced the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Style Edition, which is available in a unique Porsche heritage paint colour called Ruby Star Neo that harks back to the iconic 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera RS of 1992.

The car is available for order now, with prices starting from $306,888 for the Boxster and $302,088 for the Cayman, both without COE, and deliveries are expected to start in 2023.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The cars are based on the standard 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models, which means they get the 2.0-litre flat-four boxer engine that produces 300hp and 380Nm of torque as standard. More interestingly, Porsche says that the Style Edition model will come with a six-speed manual by default, with the PDK twin-clutch transmission as an option.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Aside from the Ruby Star Neo paintwork, the Style Edition models also get 20-inch Spyder wheels finished in high gloss black, with coloured Porsche crests in the middle of the hub. At the rear, the cars get black sport tailpipes, and the ‘Porsche’ lettering in high-gloss silver. For the 718 Boxster in particular, the folding soft top also gets ‘Boxster’ lettering embossed on the fabric above the side windows.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

If you don’t fancy the unique Ruby Star Neo paintwork, the Style Edition is also available in black or white as standard, or any other colour from Porsche’s customisation programme.

The car is further marked out by the bonnet and roof stripes, as well as the ‘Porsche’ lettering down the sides. The interior meanwhile gets a leather upholstery package, with the Porsche logo embossed on the headrests, as well as illuminated stainless steel door sill panels.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.