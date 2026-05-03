Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric can now be ordered in Singapore

Porsche Singapore has announced that the new Cayenne Coupe Electric will now be available for order, with deliveries expected to begin in H2 2026.

As compared to the Cayenne Electric SUV, this model is different from the A-pillar back, with the windscreen designed specifically for it. And while it may have the same length and width, the Cayenne Coupe Electric is 24mm lower in height.

It features an adaptive rear spoiler, a rear window that has been embedded and flush-mounted with fewer joints for a cleaner look, and high-gloss black side window strips.

In addition, its coupe shape and sloping roofline helps to reduce drag and increases its combined WLTP range by up to 18km to up to 669km (depending on the model). Other aerodynamic features include moving cooling air flaps and an adaptive rear spoiler.

Inside, the Cayenne Coupe Electric has adopted the "Porsche Driving Experience" of its SUV variant and offers a digital, driver-oriented operating concept. This sees a display area that includes a fully digital instrument cluster, the central Flow Display, as well as a passenger display and an AR head-up display as an option.

Personalisable widgets, customisable display themes, and the integration of third-party apps add to the user experience.

The Cayenne Coupe Electric's rear seating, which is available in either a two-seat or 2+1 layout, is electrically adjustable in two ways. It also offers generous boot space, with a load volume of 534 to 1,347 litres (with the rear system in the "cargo" position) as well as an additional 90-litre frunk.

With its panoramic glass roof — optionally with Variable Light Control, an electrically switchable liquid crystal film — and its Sport Chrono Package, the standard equipment of the Cayenne Coupe Electric is even more extensive than that of the SUV. In Singapore, rear-wheel steering is added as an additional standard feature.

A Coupe-specific Lightweight Sport package is also available optionally. Depending on the model, this reduces the car's weight by up to 17.6kg. This package also includes a lightweight carbon roof, sporty carbon inserts, package-specific 22-inch wheels, and high-performance tyres. Inside, sporty elements feature heavily, such as the seat centre panels trimmed in classic Pepita pattern cloth, the Race-Tex headliner, and open-pore carbon surfaces.

As an option, the Lightweight Sport package can also be combined with black leather upholstery and a 2+1 rear seat system.

Thanks to its 800V technology, the Cayenne Coupe Electric offers up a maximum DC charging rate of 390kW (under specific conditions, this can go up to 400kW). And at its market launch, it will be offered with a choice of three variants: The Cayenne Coupe Electric, the Cayenne S Coupe Electric, and the Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric.

The Cayenne Coupe Electric delivers a power output of 300kW (325kW with Launch Control) and is priced from $394,488*. The Cayenne S Coupe Electric offers 400kW (490kW with Launch Control) and is priced from $493,388*. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric is the highest spec in the range, produces an output of 630kW (850kW with Launch Control), and is priced from $683,388*.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.