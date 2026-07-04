Porsche Cayenne Electric preview: Magic carpet ride experience with 1,140hp

The Porsche Cayenne Electric often makes us forget its monumental horsepower and torque figures, because when it comes to actual real-world driving, it responds with immense smoothness, regardless of whether you take it out into the wilderness or onto a racetrack (Sepang).

The ride becomes even more serenely smooth when you experience the base Cayenne Electric variant. Coming with a power output of 300kW (402hp), it eliminates a lot of anxiety regarding accidental heavy throttle inputs, even though it can still achieve a top speed of over 230km/h and reach an overboost peak of up to 325kW (436hp).

However, if you are searching for the "absolute most versatile choice" among the three available variants, the mid-tier Cayenne S Electric is highly recommended.

Fitted with a 400kW (537hp) motor setup, it seamlessly delivers either plush smoothness or a healthy dose of power whenever demanded.

Furthermore, it boasts the longest driving range among the three variants, reaching up to 571 kilometres per full charge on the WLTP cycle.

Meanwhile, the ultimate flagship Cayenne Electric Turbo can unleash a jaw-dropping 1,140 horsepower and 1,500 Nm of torque when the power pedal is pinned to the floor, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h within a mere 2.5 seconds.

This performance nearly sent me flying out of my seat during the "floored throttle" test.

Fortunately, this flagship model comes equipped with the Porsche Active Ride system, the most advanced setup which adjusts and balances the suspension layout miraculously.

Whether you smash the accelerator, slam the brakes, attack heavy corners, or even navigate off-road terrains where fewer than four wheels touch the ground, the system relentlessly maintains absolute serenity inside the cabin.

Taking a vehicle worth a few hundred thousand dollars out to conquer harsh, rocky trails might not be a common sight.

Yet, it is hard to believe how incredibly well this new-generation Cayenne handles off-road elements..

This is especially true for the Active Ride suspension in the Turbo variant, which swept me across deep craters and massive mounds while my body remained perfectly static in the seat without rolling side-to-side.

This is what happens when you do not limit the creativity of the developers, resulting in a demonic electric SUV that can unlock out-of-this-world performance at the cost of an additional $36,000.

The powertrain options of this latest-generation Porsche Cayenne are structured across three distinct variants:

Cayenne Electric has a standard output of 300kW (402hp) with an overboost peak of up to 325kW (436hp), accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 4.8 seconds.

This variant provides a "gentle" approach focusing on comprehensive daily utility.

Cayenne S Electric has a standard output of 400kW (537hp) with an overboost peak of up to 490kW (657hp), accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

This variant provides a "highly engaging" profile that still feels completely controllable.

Cayenne Turbo Electric has a standard output of 630kW (845hp) with an overboost peak of up to 850kW (1,140hp), accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 2.5 seconds. This variant is "incredibly ferocious," fully loaded and purely performance-centric.

Also, the vehicle adopts multiple engineering technologies directly derived from Porsche's championship-winning Formula E racecars.

These include a massive regenerative-braking capacity of up to 600kW, resulting in 97 percent of everyday braking situations being handled without ever needing to engage the carbon-ceramic brake discs.

The new Cayenne stretches to a length of 4,985 mm, a width of 1,980 mm and a height of 1,674 mm, all resting on a long wheelbase spanning over 3,023 mm.

This configuration yields an incredibly spacious interior and, when blended with an ultra-premium design language, it allows the occupants to perceive this vast sense of space even better.

The vehicle packs a cargo capacity rated at 781 litres, which can expand to 1,588 litres when the 60:40 split rear seats are folded down, complemented by an additional front trunk storage compartment beneath the hood.

The most impressive attribute, however, is the engineering that makes the Cayenne genuinely capable of off-road trekking.

It features an approach angle of approximately 25 to 26 degrees (standard model), which elevates up to a maximum of roughly 31.8 degrees when the Off-Road Package is engaged.

It can confidently wade through water up to a maximum depth of 550mm (500mm for the standard configuration), while the rear departure angle clears obstacles at around 25 to 26 degrees.

The cabin architecture feels entirely futuristic, dominated by a continuous three-screen infotainment layout that stretches all the way to the front passenger area, complemented by an ultra-advanced augmented-reality HUD.

Upon entering the cabin, it feels as though time has stopped — I am completely spellbound by the mastery of the design.

The overall theme leans heavily into a futuristic atmosphere while cleanly retaining sporty styling lines.

The standard Cayenne and Cayenne S cockpits are finished in a black interior motif, highlighted by a gold Porsche crest dead centre on the steering wheel, alongside three visually striking digital displays.

The driver's instrument cluster is a 14.25-inch curved OLED panel, the central "flow" display is a 12.25-inch curved OLED panel managing infotainment layouts and core vehicle calibrations, while the passenger display is a 14.9-inch touchscreen dedicated to media entertainment or navigation, engineered with a privacy filter that makes it completely invisible from the driver's viewing angle.

Furthermore, the cabin is equipped with an electronic panoramic glass roof capable of adjusting its opacity or transparency at the touch of a button, thus managing light intrusion perfectly.

As for the flagship Turbo model, the cabin is elevated to another level of exclusivity.

The interior space is wrapped entirely in rich Alcantara materials, adorned with a stealthy black Porsche crest on the steering wheel.

The exterior subtly gains active aerodynamic body pieces that automatically deploy to reduce drag forces.

The Porsche Cayenne Electric enters its fourth generation, making its global debut completely devoid of the plug-in hybrid powertrains that previously dominated the third-generation model.

Throughout this test drive, we had the opportunity to experience both generations side-by-side and discovered that the legacy hybrid models still deliver exceptional, top-tier performance that stands proudly against the newcomer.

The only primary distinction rests within the electric architecture and the unique power characteristics inherent to each respective drivetrain technology.

For anyone currently demanding this ultimate, all-electric powerhouse SUV, order books are officially open in Singapore.

Prices (before COE) start from $372,788 for Cayenne Electric; $480,388 for Cayenne S Electric; and $668,288 for Cayenne Turbo Electric.

Every single model is engineered on an advanced 800V architecture, supporting peak DC fast-charging at up to 400kW to charge from 10 to 80per cent within just 16 minutes, while delivering an identical 600kW regenerative braking performance across all variants.

Oh, and Porsche also offers an optional 11kW wireless vehicle charging feature!

It can safely be said that this latest-generation Cayenne is truly "the ultimate beast." There remain countless engineering details that cannot be fully compressed into a single story.

Let's just say that my personal sentiment throughout this test drive screams that this vehicle is absolutely worth every single dollar spent for this level of performance.

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This article was first published in Motorist.