Porsche hosts massive Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai

Over 7,000 attendees from the Middle East and beyond gathered at The Slab in the Dubai Design District alongside more than 1,000 Porsche cars at the first ever Icons of Porsche festival during the weekend from Nov 28 to 29, 2021, making it one of the biggest public events held by an automotive manufacturer in the region.

Thousands of enthusiasts, Porsche owners and families flocked to the Porsche event, the first in the Middle East, to celebrate classic cars, art and culture. With many classic and iconic cars on display, the event was also the largest gathering of legendary vehicles from the Porsche Museum outside of Germany this year, and also saw the visionary design studies from the Porsche Unseen series on display for the first time at a public event outside of Germany.

The celebration additionally featured several local and international contemporary art from the likes of Chris Labrooy, live entertainment, musical performances, food vendors such as the Porsche infused DRVN Coffee. Presentations were also made by Grant Larson, Director Special Projects and Style at Porsche AG, Achim Stejskal, Director Porsche Museum, and several well-known car collectors.

Hundreds of classic car owners from across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Oman made the journey to Dubai to visit the event and display their own beloved icons at the festival, while Porsche owners participated in Porsche parades featuring some rare and customised cars.