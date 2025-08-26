Porsche at Jewel has cafe, lifestyle accessories and exhibition space with revolving displays

Porsche is expanding its footprint in Singapore with the opening of its latest store, Porsche at Jewel, and the brand says that the lifestyle-led retail space "seeks to combine Porsche heritage, automotive passion and flavours from around the world."

The Porsche at Jewel store is located on the first level, directly across from the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 1, and the location is meant to attract both arriving tourists starting their journey in Singapore, and holidaying locals seeking adventure abroad.

The store is divided into four distinct zones, including Cafe Carrera by Baker & Cook, a Porsche Lifestyle store, a section called the Culture Garage, and a reception area that will be set up soon for the upcoming Porsche Experience Centre Singapore.

Set to open in 2027, the Porsche Experience Centre will be a purpose-built space located beside Changi Exhibition Centre, and the facility will allow visitors to try out Porsche's range of models in a controlled and driver-focused setting to fully experience the car's dynamic abilities.

Meanwhile, those visiting Porsche at Jewel can experience the various offerings that the store has to offer. Baker & Cook has been roped in again to manage Cafe Carrera after their success at the flagship Porsche Studio at Guoco Midtown, and for the Jewel Changi Airport outlet, they have come up with some unique offerings that are exclusive to the store.

These include a selection of six signature sandwiches named inspired by iconic driving roads around the world, such as the tomato and cheese offering that pays homage to the Stelvio Pass in Italy, and the salmon and cream cheese sandwich that reflects the bright and carefree spirit of California's Highway 1.

Porsche has also come up with a limited-edition box of macarons that draws inspiration from the brand's Paint to Sample body colour palette, as well as Singapore's rich culinary heritage.

The Porsche Lifestyle store meanwhile offers a selection of Porsche apparel, accessories, as well as seasonal collections available for purchase. For the opening of Porsche at Jewel, the brand has teamed up with local artist Tiffany Lovage to present a limited-edition artwork inspired by Singapore's beloved kopi or coffee culture.

Porsche adds that there will be other seasonal lifestyle collections and brand collaborations that will be revealed in the months ahead.

Finally, the Culture Garage section is a dynamic showcase area where visitors can soak in automotive culture, history, innovation and passion in a dedicated space within the store.

The Culture Garage is a periodically changing exhibition space, and will feature seasonal highlights, themed collections, and rare vehicle displays. The inaugural display is a red Porsche 911 Carrera set against the backdrop of iconic shophouses from Singapore's historic neighbourhood of Joo Chiat Road, and is meant as a tribute to Singapore's 60th birthday in 2025.

Porsche at Jewel is located at #01-205/206, Jewel Changi Airport, and is open from 10am to 10pm every day. Customers on the Porsche Privilege programme can also redeem two hours of complimentary parking at Jewel with every visit.

