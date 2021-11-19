Porsche launches the 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche has unveiled what arguably is the hottest variant in the 718 family. Dubbed the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it is a hotter version of the already-hotted up 718 Cayman GT4.

Key changes over the standard car include modification to the suspension setup. Ball joints, RS-specific shock absorbers, and modified spring and anti-roll bar rates all help to make the car's handling more precise and direct.

PHOTO: Porsche

Weight is down, with the use of carbon fibre composites in the bonnet and front wings, and lightweight glass and door panels helping to shave weight down to a svelte 1,415kgs.

Power, thankfully, is up from the standard car. The naturally aspirated flat-six engine, with its 9,000 rpm redline, makes an extra 79bhp in RS trim, for a total of 500bhp. Maximum torque is now at 450 Nm, up from the 430 of the standard car.

The engine is coupled to Porsche's seven-speed PDK gearbox, with the combination good for a century sprint time of 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 315km/h.

PHOTO: Porsche

The GT4 RS is able to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife more than 23 seconds quicker than the regular car.

But if this still isn't enough performance for you, an optional Weissach package is available. More carbon will feature in this variant, with the front luggage compartment lid, air intakes, airbox cover, exterior mirror upper trims and rear wing all made of composite.

Inside, the roll cage will be fabricated out of titanium, and the dashboard will be upholstered in a Race-Tex material.

PHOTO: Porsche

20-inch forged magnesium wheels can also be ordered at additional cost.

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS can now be ordered at a base price of *$628,488 from Porsche Centre Singapore. In addition, the GT4 RS is available with the optional Weissach package to further enhance its aerodynamics.

PHOTO: Porsche

*Price without Certificate of Entitlement (COE) but includes a 5-year free maintenance and warranty package, registration and additional registration fee (ARF), 12-months road tax, vehicular emission scheme (VES) fee/rebate, and GST.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.