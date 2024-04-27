Porsche Macan 4 Electric first drive review: Second model from German carmaker to go fully electric

In the world of motoring, there is an unwavering lack of consistency between proper performance and sustainability. The word "proper" has to be used here because there are ample electric vehicles (EV) that are insanely fast yet sustainable, but they aren't necessarily the kind of cars that possess the proper dynamics that make them proper sports cars.

For as long as we know it, motoring enthusiasts have wrestled with the stereotypical notion that the pursuit of sound driving dynamics and excitement must come at the expense of our planet's well-being.

Well, not anymore.

The future of sports cars

The Porsche Macan that you see here isn't just all-new, it's also an all-electric sports SUV that manages to embody proper driving pleasure in an increasingly electrified world.

Hence, it's quite safe to say that in a competitive landscape that's experiencing a growing number of electric commuters, the Porsche Macan separates itself as a proper and engaging sports SUV that doesn't compromise on its eco credentials.

Bluntly put, the Macan isn't just another eco-conscious machine masquerading as a sports car. No, this is a bona fide performance machine, with the added bonus of guilt-free motoring.

Bona fide, you say?

At the heart of the Macan lies an electric powertrain that not only delivers blistering acceleration, but does so with the finesse and precision synonymous with the Porsche badge. Step on the throttle, and you're greeted by the instantaneous surge from the 402bhp and 650Nm of electric torque propelling you towards the horizon.

Here, it takes 5.2 seconds before the digital speedo will display '100km/h' which, from my experience and time spent with the car, happens very often. Perhaps often enough to the point where I ponder if Porsche got the numbers right, since the Macan 4 genuinely feels more like a sub-4 second car.

But then again, the car is more than just all about speed. What truly sets the Macan apart is its ability to marry performance with sustainability in a way that few others can match. Sure, most other EVs are mighty quick too considering, well, their torque curves are equally linear - but just fast does not equate to being fun or remarkable.

The Porsche Macan manages to retain the essence of what makes driving truly enjoyable. The talkative and well-weighted steering wheel as well as taut body control certainly remind you that it is possible a full-electric SUV like the Macan can be labelled as 'fun' and 'remarkable'.

The reality of owning one

Of course, such a remarkability extends to the car's ability to execute any need for range anxiety. The 100kWh lithium-ion battery gives the car some 613km of range when it's fully charged. And, mind you, this is the kind of number that ensures you won't be left stranded on the side of the road.

Equipped with an 800V architecture, the time taken to fast charge the battery from 10per cent to 80per cent takes about 21 minutes. More impressively, the all-new EV utilises what it calls 'bank charging', which allows the battery to split into two 400V packs for better charging on slower fast chargers.

Speaking of which, an AC charging at up to 11kW is possible, depending on the conditions. Utilising this, such as a home charger, the car will fully juice up in about 11 hours.

There's pace, but what about space?

Speaking of juiced up, the Macan's exceptionality continues to show its cabin. Chiefly, the car has grown larger, which has allowed a wheelbase increment of 86mm. This immediately translates to more legroom for the rear passengers — a pain point that Porsche has finally rectified in the Macan. Also, there's 540 litres of boot space for you to see to your weekly grocery shopping as well as weekend picnics with friends and family.

Elsewhere, the cabin is a lovely and sporty place to be. It's all properly put together, with an extensive use of plush leather to remind you this is a S$254,888 (excluding COE) car you're driving, although I do find it strange that the USB-C ports are located at a rather difficult-to-reach-and-see position below the centre console.

Even stranger is the fact that the Macan 4 doesn't come with paddle shifters. Not to shift any gears, obviously, but for the sake of conveniently adjusting your regenerative braking instead of diving into the menus within the 10.9-inch infotainment system to do it.

Gorgeous... Simply gorgeous

Where the new EV lacks, and I'm really trying to find things to complain about here, it more than makes up for them with its menacing good looks. Lines, curves and bulges are executed at the right places, while modern designs such as width-long taillights and 3D moniker at the rear ensure the longevity of the Macan's appeal.

The signature four-point daytime running lights (DRLs), however, are my personal favourite. The main headlamps are now below the DRLs, and that sort of allows the signature Porsche look to get all the attention it deserves. Whether it's in the day or at night, one glance is all you need to identify the car.

Take my money!!!!

In more ways than one, the all-new all-electric Porsche Macan proves that you can have your cake and eat it too. The eco-friendly part of me will tell you that the car is a responsible choice for the planet, but the other enthusiast half of me will remind you that in a world increasingly filled and dominated by artificial intelligence, autonomous technology and monotonous electric vehicles, the Porsche Macan reminds us that driving is about more than just getting from A to B.

My time with the car has reminded me that sometimes the car you own needs to be more than just a tool. The connection between man and machine is necessary, the joy of driving is necessary and the feeling of freedom and, at times, exhilaration, is absolutely necessary - more so when life gets a little trying and tiring.

In a country where the lifespan of our cars is limited and pricey, these are things we all need to consider before putting our money down. Only then will we have longevity with car ownership.

The new Porsche Macan is available for orders now but the deliveries to customers will only take place at the end of this year.

What we like

Good sporty looks

Genuine sports car disposition

It's quick. Like 5.2 seconds quick

Power delivery is linear

Good amount of space for everyday useage

What we dislike

No paddle shifters for adjusting regenerative braking

USB-C ports are hidden below centre console in front

ALSO READ: BMW i5 eDrive40 review: Electing for electric

This article was first published in sgCarMart.