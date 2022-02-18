Porsche Macan T now officially available in Singapore

Porsche’s Macan line-up in Singapore, which consists of the Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS, has now been joined by the Macan T.

Positioned between the Macan and Macan S models, the Macan T is the first four-door Porsche with the “T” or “Touring” designation, which was previously reserved for the 911 and 718 models.

Unique design details

To distinguish the Macan T from its siblings, the model features several design elements in Agate Grey Metallic. These include the exterior mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and logos at the rear. The side blades have the “Macan T” logos in black.

Also standard are 20-inch Macan S wheels that come in dark titanium. Thirteen plain, metallic and special colours for the exterior are offered.

Inside, the Macan T’s front sports seats have exclusive upholstery based on the Black leather package. The centres of the front seats and outer rear seats come with the Sport-Tex Stripe pattern, while the front headrests have embossed Porsche crests.

In terms of standard equipment, the list includes a multifunction GT steering wheel and Sport Chrono stopwatch. The door entry guards are finished in black aluminium with “Macan T” logos.

The new centre console and fully networked Porsche Communication Management system with online navigation, which are also in the updated Macan and Macan S, are both here.

Powertrain and performance

Powering the Macan T is the turbocharged two-litre that delivers 261hp (265PS) and 400Nm. Paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch (PDK) transmission, the SUV can sprint from rest to 100km/h in 6.4 seconds (6.2 seconds with Sport Chrono Package).

This powertrain weighs nearly 60kg less (58.8kg to be exact) on the front axle compared to the turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 in the Macan S and GTS. Porsche says it gives the SUV “excellent start-off performance and optimum cornering ability”.

Like its siblings, the Macan T also comes with the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system. PTM is specifically adapted to this model and is engineered to have a rear-wheel bias.

It is also the only Porsche model with steel suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. The body is also lowered by 15mm.

Keener drivers can tick the option for adaptive air suspension with PASM and lower the body by another 10mm. This is a new feature for 4-cylinder Macan models.

Prices (without COE) start from $267,888.

Specifications

Porsche Macan T 2.0 (A)

Engine: 1984cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged

Max power: 261hp (265PS, 195kW) at 5000-6500rpm

Max torque: 400Nm at 1800-4500rpm

Power to weight: 134.5hp per tonne

Gearbox: 7-speed dual-clutch with manual select

0-100km/h: 6.4 seconds (6.2 seconds with Sport Chrono Package)

Top speed: 232km/h

Consumption: 9.3-9.9km/L (combined)

Price excl COE: From $267,888 (after $25k VES surcharge)

Agent: Stuttgart Auto

