Porsche now offers art prints of your dream car

All Porsche enthusiasts now can immortalise their dream sports car on an individual art print thanks to a new VIN Art Configurator that can be used to create high-quality portraits of your own Porsche, or a configured model.



Those interested can enter a vehicle identification number or a Porsche code on the VIN Art website here to create their individual works of art. Don't have your own Porsche? Fret not! VIN Art also creates portraits based on cars specified in the Porsche configurator. The end result always delivers an original Porsche product.



The VIN Art portraits are printed on a thin aluminum plate with a high-gloss surface. Thanks to the underlying algorithm, the design adapts perfectly to details such as the exterior colour or the positioning of the sports car on the art print. The premium print is available in a range of sizes and is available with a frame for mounting on a wall or as a stand.



To start with, the VIN Art portraits can be ordered and delivered in Germany via the website and for vehicles starting from the 2016 model year.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.