Porsche previews the fastest 718 Spyder RS to date

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Porsche has announced the arrival of the 718 Spyder RS, the open-top counterpart to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the most powerful version of the 718 Roadster to date. Driving the 718 Spyder RS is a powertrain identical to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS coupe, a six-cylinder boxer engine with an output of 493hp and 450Nm of torque.

The power unit in this engine also powers the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racing car, and features a standard lightweight stainless steel sports exhaust system along with distinctive process air inlets on the sides behind the headrests.

The distinctive engine takes the roadster from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds, with the car hitting the 200km/h mark in 10.9 seconds. The top speed in the Spyder RS is also now 308km/h, helped along by the Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK). Gearshift paddles are also available, allowing drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when shifting manually.

The Spyder RS also weighs in 40kg less than the 718 Spyder, at 1,410kg, and five kilograms lighter than the closed 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Despite that, the Spyder RS bears a front end that is almost identical to that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, along with a wide air outlet above the bumper. On the rear is a also a tear-off edge, shaped like a ducktail.

The chassis of the Spyder RS utilises components from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard, along with sports tuning. The car has also been lowered by 30mm, and features Porsche Torque Vectoring with mechanical limited-slip differential. Additionally, spring and damper rates have been reduced for a more relaxed, convertible-style set-up in comparison to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

The ‘open-top counterpart to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS coupe’ lies in the 718 Spyder RS’ manually operated single-layer lightweight soft top, consisting of a sun sail and a weather deflector. Both completely removable, the sun sail can also act as a ‘Bimini top’ protecting the driver and passenger from sunlight.

To add to the aerodynamic performance of the Spyder RS, the entire roof weighs 18.3kg together with mechanical parts. This comes in at 7.6kg less than the 718 Spyder, and 16.5kg less than the 718 Boxster. Completely taking the top off shaves 8kg off the entire weight of the vehicle, for extra agility.

On the interior, the RS sports steering wheel is covered with Race-Tex while full bucket seats come as standard, and are made of lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. The dashboard is also covered with anti-glare Race-Tex.

Buyers also have the Weissach Package as an option, coming with optional forged magnesium wheels and tailpipes made of titanium. Additionally, a Porsche Design Timepiece will be made exclusively available to buyers, straight from Porsche’s in-house watchmaking operation in Switzerland. The timepiece will be designed to match the configuration of the car, with a lightweight case made of titanium with a dial made of carbon, and the strap made of vehicle leather.

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS will celebrate its public premiere in June, in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, where festivities marking 75 years of Porsche Sports Cars will be taking place.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.