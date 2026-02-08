Porsche races into the Year of the Horse with Singaporean artist Priscilla Tey

To celebrate this year's Lunar New Year and Singapore Art Week, the German marque has teamed up with local artist Priscilla Tey on a mural titled 'Spirit of Legends', paying tribute to Porsche's 75-year motorsport legacy through art.

Unveiled in Porsche's newest home at Jewel Changi Airport, located at 78 Airport Boulevard, the mural brings together Priscilla Tey's expressive visual language with themes of speed, agility, and momentum drawn from Porsche's racing heritage.

Displayed in the culture garage alongside the legendary Porsche 956, which is on loan from the Porsche museum, the installation is open for Singaporeans and travellers to experience the collaboration up close.

While the horse motif, which takes centre stage in the mural, is a fitting symbol for the Lunar Year of the Horse, it also carries a deeper significance for the brand. The animal sits at the heart of the Porsche crest, paying homage to Porsche's hometown of Stuttgart, which originated from a stud farm.

This collaboration also marks a significant milestone for the German brand. This year, Porsche celebrates 75 years since its maiden class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951 with a specially prepared 356 "Super Leicht", a defining moment that laid the foundation for its storied reputation in endurance racing.

This legacy is reflected in the artwork's abstract forms and colour palettes, which drew inspiration from the Porsche 956's racing livery. The iconic prototype went on to secure four consecutive wins at Le Mans in the 1980s.

Priscilla Tey said, "It's been meaningful to create a work that connects Porsche's illustrious racing heritage with the festive spirit of the season. I wanted the mural to feel joyful, a little magical, and unique - and I hope viewers can discover new details in each time they look."

The collaboration extends beyond the mural itself. Porsche has also launched an extensive capsule collection featuring exclusive t-shirts, thermal flasks, and keychains inspired by 'Spirit of Legends'.

Additionally, a set of limited-edition red packets designed by the globally-acclaimed artist will also be offered for sale or as a complimentary gift with purchases exclusively at Porsche at Jewel.

The mural collaboration and Porsche 956 will be on public display at Jewel until March 31, 2026.

[[nid:729283]]

This article was first published in Motorist.